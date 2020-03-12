COVID-19 forces district to cancel spring sports

By Signal Staff

The dominoes continue to fall.

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that all sports and after school activities are canceled until April 30 at the earliest on Thursday night via an email from superintendent Mike Kuhlman to all school district families.

The high school baseball, softball, track and field, swim and dive, golf, tennis, boys volleyball and lacrosse seasons have been abruptly ended in response to the recent coronavirus pandemic in an effort to stymie the transmission of the virus through the community.

The email states:

“Yesterday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 an international pandemic… It signals a call for more assertive action to help resolve the public health emergency. This morning the Governor of California ordered schools to cancel all group meetings of 250 people or more and to enact social distancing policies.”

The Signal attempted to reach out to various Foothill League coaches, but none were able to comment at this time.

Among the remainder of high school sports, the Hart District also canceled all open houses, prom, school trips, public use of district facilities and district-related travel outside of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We should not minimize the seriousness of this public health challenge,” Kuhlman continued. “The situation calls for bold action and requires public commitment to these prevention efforts. It also calls for us to respond with courage in the face of fear and thoughtful action instead of unproductive panic.”

Despite the cancellation of all after school activities, classes will remain in session for all Hart District schools.