Deputies respond to possible assault with deadly weapon in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect on Winterdale Drive in Canyon Country on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in a residential neighborhood in Canyon Country Tuesday night.

The call came in as a person with a gun on Winterdale Drive just after 9 p.m., according to Lt. James Royal.

“The informant was (driving) on Winterdale (and) stopped at a stop sign, when a person walked in front of their car,” Royal said.

The suspect allegedly told the victim that he had committed a traffic violation, according to Royal.

“(The pedestrian then) allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at (the driver),” Royal said, adding that the suspect then took off on foot.

Deputies are currently investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

