DMV to reschedule appointments, postal service to continue delivery

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it plans to begin rescheduling behind-the-wheel drive tests, while the U.S. Postal Service says its deliveries remain uninterrupted.

In their statement, DMV officials said they have cancelled all drive tests for the next 30 days, and would be individually contacting customers to reschedule.

Extended office hours will be suspended as the DMV moves to an appointment-only service for transactions that require an in-office visit starting Thursday, the statement said.

“This action will significantly reduce the number of people in our offices at any given time,” said DMV officials in their statement. “Our appointments system will allow us to better manage the flow of people coming to our offices and accommodate social distancing recommendations.”

Earlier this week, the DMV had asked law enforcement to exercise discretion in the enforcement of driver licenses that expire in the next 60 days.

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday that it is continuing to monitor the circumstances around the novel coronavirus, but said is not experiencing operational impacts.

“We are using this time to review/revise our contingency plans should they be needed,” said Evelina Ramirez, USPS spokeswoman, via email on Wednesday.

Ramirez also emphasized that there is “likely very low risk” that the COVID-19 virus can be spread from touching products packaged and shipped from China.

“According to the CDC, there currently is no evidence to support transmission of coronavirus associated with imported goods; and there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods,” said Ramirez.

Banks continue to operate within the Santa Clarita Valley, although their national headquarters have highlighted various steps they are taking to promote hygienic practices within their branches.

Bank of America’s national website says that its branches are using “enhanced cleaning procedures and other measures to limit the risk of exposure,” and the Chase bank national website says its cleaning includes ATM screens and keypads with EPA-approved disinfectants.

In a voice recording from Logix bank, customers have been told the bank is operating under modified hours in response to the coronavirus, and that customers should consider using mobile banking as appropriate.

For more information about the availability of your bank, visit their website or contact a branch directly.