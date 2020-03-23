Ecommerce & Digital Marketing: Best Ways To Collect Your Site’s Visitor Emails

In this article I will share 5 tips that help us collect over 150 addresses with zero costs. As part of a team of digital marketers and developers who work on online business solutions, I’d like to review the tools that, in our experience, work best for this purpose. We have a long history of running dropshipping stores (focusing on aliexpress product analysis) and helping others to benefit from this business, too. By the way, thanks to our solutions, you can launch your own independent online store for only 147 dollars! And, to give your newborn store a boost, you should certainly experiment with email marketing – especially as it requires little, to no, startup costs.

Put a subscription form on any page

This is probably the least aggressive way to collect the email addresses of the people who visit your website. Just place a subscription form where required, write an appealing call to action, and wait until somebody kindly inserts their email there. Remember that the text around this form should make it very clear what’s the reason for the visitor to leave their email. Otherwise, why would anyone make the extra effort?

Request emails during the purchase

If you don’t want to wait passively for emails, but don’t want to annoy your clients either, here’s what you can do. Make writing an email a must-take step within the ordering process.

It’s a win for both sides! You get the desired address, and the buyers feel much safer about the purchase. They know you can easily notify them about the order status, tracking code, and other details. Surely, it’s a very natural way of communicating with your actual buyers. But how can you collect the emails of those who have left your store without making a purchase? Here’s a couple of extra ideas!

Ask blog commenters to give their emails

In our experience, a built-in blog can greatly improve your store performance. And managing comments is an important part of running your blog. Think about making it obligatory for readers to write their email addresses if they want to leave comments. A great benefit of this strategy is that it lets you identify and target a warm audience – the visitors who are already interested in your offers. Now, as you have their emails, it’s just a matter of several catchy letters to convert these fans into buyers!

Offer discounts in exchange for an email

As a rule, a chance to get a financial reward makes people more willing to cooperate with a company. Tease a discount system that works exclusively for the users who have registered on your website.

Seeing a benefit for themselves, they will become more likely to leave their emails, and you will collect new addresses in your database (shopify best sellers).

Collect emails through pop-ups

In our experience, this is the most efficient way to collect store visitors’ emails. As a moving element, a pop-up catches the viewers’ attention instantly.

The trick here is to not make it really annoying to your store visitors. So, think about how soon it will appear, what it will look like and what exact value it will bring to your potential customers. For more detailed instructions on making fun and efficient pop-ups, check out our blog.

