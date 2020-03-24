Garbage truck back end opens up in Saugus, covers parking lot in trash

Evidently, when it’s not raining cats and dogs in the Santa Clarita Valley, it’s raining kitty litter and doggie bags.

First responders, along with a handful of trucks from Waste Management, were called to an incidental garbage truck dumping that occurred near the corner of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus Tuesday.

While emergency personnel walked the scene investigating, the trash was stacked up at least 5 feet high and covered a length of six or seven parking spaces.

“It was a rubbish truck near Bank of America … dumping (its) load off of Seco Canyon,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call came in at 3:36 p.m. in the Bank of America parking lot directly across the street from Fire Station 111.

A crew of four Waste Management trucks was seen in the parking lot on standby, prepared to pick up the trash from the parking lot once given the order.

There was no indication as of the publication of this article as to why the garbage was dumped in the parking lot.