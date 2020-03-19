Henry Mayo to host weekly Q&As with community

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting three live streams a week with health officials to answer the community’s COVID-19-related questions.

On the Henry Mayo Facebook page, Dr. Larry Kidd, Henry Mayo’s senior vice president and chief clinical officer, and Dr. Bud Lawrence, medical director of Henry Mayo’s Emergency Department, are answering questions from the community every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4:45 p.m.

“Right now, we’re scheduled to do (a live stream every) Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the time of 4:45 p.m.,” said Kidd in Wednesday’s live stream. “We hope you find this information helpful.”

All questions that are answered in a live stream are from questions left in the comments of a previous live stream. Each live stream focuses on a new set of questions, according to Lawrence.

In past Q&As, the doctors have discussed HIPAA laws under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, COVID-19 testing, whether cancer patients are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and more.

“I think it’s important that we have an avenue of communication or community (so) we’re able to at least put some of your questions at ease,” said Lawrence.



To watch a future live stream, visit facebook.com/HenryMayoHospital.