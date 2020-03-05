High-speed pursuit reaches SCV

An armed, high-speed pursuit that started in Palmdale ended just south of the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday night after a violent confrontation with the suspected driver and law enforcement on Interstate 5.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies chased a black, stolen vehicle on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 by 9:30 p.m. and continued past 10 p.m., according to law enforcement officials.

The pursuit ended just after 10 p.m. when the alleged stolen vehicle came to a stop with run-flat tires on the southbound lanes of the I-5, according to televised reports. The suspected driver was seen fleeing across the freeway’s center divider and run on the northbound lanes of I-5 when an oncoming car struck the suspect.

Deputies were then able to apprehend the suspect and a passenger in the alleged stolen vehicle, according to televised reports.

The incident resulted in traffic congestion on I-5 well past 10:30 p.m. Authorities remained on the scene investigating, blocking all lanes of the southbound and northbound I-5 after 10:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.