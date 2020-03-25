Ice Station closes permanently

After 20 years in business, Ice Station Valencia announced Wednesday it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.

This comes after a previous announcement that the rink would temporarily suspend operations for maintenance on March 13, just before the coronavirus outbreak prompted widespread business closures.

Ice Station has served the Santa Clarita Valley’s hockey and skating community for more than two decades.

“The uncertainty of a reopening date combined with loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made a recovery unsurmountable and closing permanently unavoidable,” a prepared statement posted on the company’s website read.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to have been a positive part of so many peoples’ lives, and we hope that you and your families stay safe and healthy during these very challenging times,” the post continued.

The message said Ice Station extends its gratitude to its long-standing staff and customers for their support.