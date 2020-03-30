LASD seeking public’s help in finding Stevenson Ranch man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a Stevenson Ranch resident who was last seen in the area Thursday.

Hector Aguilera, 64, was last seen on March 26 at around 4 p.m. near the 25800 block of Browning Place in Stevenson Ranch wearing a peach-colored dress shirt and black and tan pants, according to the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit in a Nixle.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with black eyes and gray-black hair. “He has difficulty walking and needs to take seizure medication,” the report read.

Anyone with information can contact the LASD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.