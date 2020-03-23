‘Life Could Be A Dream’ takes the stage this summer

Join Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation in their first collaboration, “Life Could Be A Dream,” set to take the stage at the Newhall Family Theatre in July.

Originally set to open in May, the show was rescheduled amid the current health concerns.

“As you know, most of the events in the SCV are being canceled or postponed, and our show is no exception,” said Carol Rock, media consultant. “We have tentatively rescheduled our show for July, hoping that the Newhall Family Theatre will once again be open.”

The production, described as a jukebox musical, takes the audience on a romp through the ‘60s with a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest, with hit songs from the era, such as “Tears On My Pillow,” “Earth Angel” and “Unchained Melody,” among others.

Attendees on the show’s opening day are encouraged to dress in “dapper” clothing of the period.

Tickets are $15 and proceeds are set to benefit both Olive Branch Theatricals and the Raising the Curtain Foundation.

Performances are scheduled to begin with opening night at 7:30 p.m. on July 12, then continue with performances 2 p.m. on July 18, 25 and 26 and 7:30 p.m. on July 24, as well as a special, sensory-sensitive performance 2 p.m. on July 19. The Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut St. in Newhall.

For more information, visit olivebranchtheatricals.com.