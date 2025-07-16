CRY America launches youth chapter 

News release

The Los Angeles chapter of Child Rights and You has announced the launch of the CRY America Los Angeles Youth Chapter, led by high school students to broaden youth-led advocacy under the guidance of the parent chapter.

To celebrate the launch, the nonprofit organization is hosting a volunteer awareness walk/gathering, scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia.

The gathering will feature: a walk to highlight child rights; interactive booths on CRY’s mission and ways to help; games, activities, and arts and crafts; a chance to meet the organization’s youth team and learn how to get involved.

In Santa Clarita, the CRY Los Angeles Action Center, the parent chapter for the region, has been operational since 2017, coordinating local initiatives like CRY Holi, an arts carnival, a kite festival, volunteer drives, and fundraisers to support children in need.

CRY America is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to education, health care, and protection from abuse and exploitation, according to a news release from the organization. For more information, go to cryamerica.org.