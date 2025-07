The city of Santa Clarita highlighted the country of Columbia during its Celebrate series event on Friday evening at the Canyon Country Community Center. Guests were met with live Spanish music, arts and crafts, games, and other forms of entertainment curated for all ages.

The dance floor fills up with people of all ages during the live performance of Spanish cover songs performed by The Milanes Brothers Latin Band at the Celebrate series Columbia segment on July 11, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Two couples dance to live music performed by The Milanes Brothers Latin Band at the Celebrate series event on July 11, 2025, which celebrated the culture of Columbia, at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Children play soccer, a sport widely popular in Columbia, during the Celebrate series event on July 11, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Milanes Brothers Latin Band performs a series of Spanish covers during the Celebrate series event on July 11, 2025, which celebrated the culture of Columbia, at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Children participate in arts and crafts at the Celebrate series Columbia segment on July 11, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

