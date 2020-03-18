Local food pantries need donations, volunteers

Amid disruptions brought on by the novel coronavirus, Santa Clarita Valley-based food pantries are asking the community for donations as some face lower volumes of food and volunteers.

Among them is Santa Clarita Grocery, a nonprofit that supports local citizens in need of groceries, which is in current need of items such as canned and dried goods, toilet paper, bottled water, paper shopping bags, and peanut butter and jam.

The nonprofit, located at 21176 Centre Pointe Parkway, has reduced its number of volunteers to 10 people at a time, the recommended number of individuals to congregate under social-distancing guidelines.

In an effort to apply those safety precautions during distribution operations, Santa Clarita Grocery changed switched to a drive-thru model, where people drive up to the locale, place an order with a volunteer and wait in their car until a volunteer places groceries in the queuing vehicles.

“It really does work out perfectly in that we’re observing that 6-foot social distancing and we have runners to deliver the food to cars so people just drive up and drive away,” said Bradley Grose, SCV Grocery director. “It’s so efficient for the elderly; it makes it so much easier for them.”

He is expecting to see “a lot more people to come and get food.” The nonprofit, which often serves around 30 families per distribution day, is expecting anywhere between 30 to 50 families.

To drop off goods, visit SCV Grocery Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. through noon. For monetary contributions and additional information, visit their website at santaclaritagrocery.org.

Groceries are served Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m.

For more information about donations, call 661-425-7575.

Castaic Food Pantry

The Help the Children Food Pantry, located at 31910 Castaic Road, is also seeking donations and volunteers to help families faced with empty aisles at local retailers.

“The stores are all wiped out so we don’t get anything anymore and this has also hit our warehouse in L.A.,” said pantry coordinator Diane Davis.

The food pantry is currently in need of canned food and produce, bread and peanut butter and jelly and volunteers to help organize supplies in the mornings are most needed at this time, she added.

Drop off hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. The distribution of goods are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m.

Donations, such as money of gift cards, are welcomed through helpthechildren.org and naming the Castaic Food Pantry in the description.

For more information about donations or volunteering, call 661-542-7048.

SCV Food Pantry

The SCV food pantry, located at 24133 Railroad Ave., will continue operating at regularly scheduled hours, according to director Susan Caputo.

“The Food Pantry is currently experiencing a lower volume of donations as well as volunteers,” read a Facebook post. “We have implemented measures to help keep our staff, volunteers and clients as safe as possible.”

Items most needed include canned and dry goods, milk and eggs, cleaning supplies and plastic gloves.

The Food Pantry’s hours of operation are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m.

To help without visiting, those interested can visit their website at scvfoodpantry.org or ship items to the address.

For more information about donations or volunteering, call 661-255-5001.