Man arrested on suspicion of grabbing woman’s throat, continuing to assault her

An 18-year-old Saugus man was arrested in Newhall Sunday on suspicion of taking a woman in her 40s to the ground by her throat and continuing to assault her.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 11 p.m. at a residence on the 24600 block of Newhall Avenue, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim (a female in her 40s) and the suspect got into a verbal argument that turned physical,” said Miller. “The suspect allegedly had the victim by the throat, forcing her down as he continued to assault her.”

Deputies were reportedly called to the scene, and when they arrived to break up the fight, the suspect was uncooperative, Miller said.

“Deputies arrested the suspect … on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon (strangulation) and resisting arrest.”

The suspect was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.