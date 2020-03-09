Man suspected of evading a peace officer arrested

A man alleged to have smashed his vehicle into two parked cars, injuring its occupants, and then led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit was arrested Saturday.

After the initial pursuit began on the Interstate 210 freeway, officials say that James Williams III, 44, of Los Angeles, made his way to Highway 14 before coming onto Dockweiler Drive.

During the pursuit, Williams crashed into two parked cars, according to Officer Josh Greengard of the CHP Newhall office.

“Williams did injure a couple people who were sitting in one of the parked cars he hit,” said Greengard. “He was booked for vehicle code charge 2800.2 VC, evading a peace officer in a reckless manner.”

Williams was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $75,000 bail.