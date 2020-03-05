Man with outstanding warrant allegedly found in possession of pepper spray

Deputies arrested a man they believed to be out on an outstanding warrant and in the possession of “tear gas.”

Deputies patrolling on Monday around 11:30 a.m. in Castaic came across a suspect at a gas station near Castaic Road and Ridge Route Road, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest” totaling $25,000, Miller said.

In addition, deputies reported finding pepper spray in his possession.

It is illegal in the state of California for a felon, or anyone convicted of a crime involving assault, to purchase, possess or use tear gas or any tear gas weapon.

Deputies arrested the man on the warrant and suspicion of being a “felon in possession of tear gas,” Miller said.