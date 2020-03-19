Missing Acton woman pronounced dead

Karen Anne Habibi, 56, was reported missing Monday. Courtesy

An Acton woman who went missing Monday was pronounced dead by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Karen Anne Habibi, 56, was found dead later that same day in a riverbed in Santa Clarita, according to Vanessa Gastelum, chief of public services at the coroner’s office.

Habibi was last seen around 8 a.m. on the 4100 block of 9th Street in Acton Monday, according to a Nixle released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She suffered from depression and her family was concerned for her well-being and was asking the public for help in locating her, the Nixle read.

Habibi’s cause of death is pending medical evaluation as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Gastelum said.

