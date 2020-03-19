Missing Acton woman pronounced dead

An Acton woman who went missing Monday was pronounced dead by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Karen Anne Habibi, 56, was found dead later that same day in a riverbed in Santa Clarita, according to Vanessa Gastelum, chief of public services at the coroner’s office.

Habibi was last seen around 8 a.m. on the 4100 block of 9th Street in Acton Monday, according to a Nixle released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She suffered from depression and her family was concerned for her well-being and was asking the public for help in locating her, the Nixle read.

Habibi’s cause of death is pending medical evaluation as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Gastelum said.