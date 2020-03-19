Multiple carjacking suspects taken into custody

More than a dozen Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were detaining several suspects in connection with a carjacking investigation in Saugus Thursday.
One red, four-door sedan was being searched by deputies at approximately 6 p.m. at the corner of Seco Canyon Road and Garzota Drive.
Initial reports indicated that there were multiple people inside the vehicle and that there was the potential of them being armed and dangerous.
Deputies were seen climbing a hillside nearby while an aero unit circled above.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Advertisement