Newhall motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after they were involved in a collision with a vehicle in Newhall Tuesday.

The call came in at the base of the Highway 14 off-ramp at Newhall Avenue at 2:04 p.m., according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call came in as a vehicle versus motorcycle, Lua said. “One person was transported.”

The status of the motorcycle rider was unknown as of the publication of this article.

The off-ramp was temporarily shut down by California Highway Patrol officials while first responders worked to clear the scene.