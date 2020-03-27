Number of cases in the SCV rises to 27

The total number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley has risen to 27, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.

As of Friday, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials shifted the way in which it categorizes case numbers by area.

The total, according to Public Health, is listed as:

City of Santa Clarita 24

Unincorporated – Castaic 3

Unincorporated – Acton 0

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 0

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0

Unincorporated – Newhall 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0

Unincorporated – Saugus 0

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch “–”

Unincorporated – Val Verde 0

Unincorporated – Valencia “–”

These numbers correspond to the current listings posted Friday afternoon by L.A. DPH officials.