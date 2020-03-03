Officials respond to vehicle fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol officials responded to a vehicle fire on the northbound side of Interstate 5 on Tuesday.

A vehicle caught on fire just south of the Magic Mountain Parkway exit on the northbound side of Interstate 5, according to Officer Brandt of the CHP.

“It looks like the fire was knocked down just after 7:30 p.m.,” Brandt said, adding the car was on the center divider and no lanes were blocked.

It is unknown if the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.