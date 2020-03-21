One person shot in Stevenson Ranch, possible armed robbery

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials transported one gunshot victim from Stevenson Ranch Saturday evening. Deputies have one suspect detained as of 7:15 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Fire initially received a call, at 5:32 p.m., of one person who was reportedly shot on the 24700 block of Bracken Lane in Stevenson Ranch, according to fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials transported one gunshot victim from Stevenson Ranch Saturday evening. Dan Watson/ The Signal

Deputies received the call from the patient’s husband, who was at another location, Deputy Erik Jepson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The call also indicated a possible armed robbery, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez.

Santa Clarita Sheriff Deputies search for evidence in a car at a residence on Bracken Lane in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Mrch 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“(Deputies) are detaining someone,” said Jepson. Deputies set up a containment prior to detaining the suspect.

“The deputies are out there right now, unfortunately, don’t have any further details at this time until they finish what they’re doing over there,” said Jepson.