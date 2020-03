A rainy-day traffic collision involving an overturned car on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon resulted in no injuries.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of an overturned vehicle on the southbound Highway 14, near Placerita Canyon Road, around 3:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Once units arrived on the scene, they reported that no persons were trapped and canceled the request for an ambulance, Lua added.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of an overturned vehicle on Highway 14 on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal