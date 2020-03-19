Palmdale man arrested on suspicion of burglary, transported to SCV Sheriff’s Station

A Palmdale man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of being involved in a robbery in Neenach.

The incident for which the man was arrested reportedly occurred on March 12 around noon on the 25200 block of Di Vinci Avenue, Neenach.

“The victim received notification on his cell phone for his home’s video surveillance,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “He saw a male adult that he did not know checking out his property and then the male adult appeared to go inside.”

The alleged victim then reportedly called his neighbor who was home, and asked him to check on the victim’s house.

“The suspect told the neighbor ‘his family lived there,’” said Miller. “The suspect then quickly left in his vehicle.”

However, once the victim returned home, he told deputies that items in his master bedroom had been moved around, rummaged through or missing.

He then gave the description of the suspect and the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle to deputies.

“The next day, March 13, around 1 p.m., a deputy patrolling in the area responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Elise St/ Di Vinci in Neenach,” said Miller. “The deputy realized that the man in the vehicle, Diego Garcia, was the suspect from the residential burglary the day before.”

The suspected stolen items from the home were reportedly found within the suspect’s vehicle, Miller said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary charges and transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Both Neenach and Gorman are within the SCV Sheriff Station’s service area.