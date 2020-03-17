Parks and Rec make adjustments to county programs

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials adjusted programs and events, based on county Department of Public Health recommendations.

Establishments associated with Parks and Recreation in Santa Clarita, such as The Friends of Hart Park and Museum, Heritage Junction and the Placerita Nature Center, will be closed until further notice.

All events, which would attract 250 people or more, will be canceled until March 31. This decision was implemented to comply with the social-distancing practices Public Health recommended to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, with the direction from the Centers for Disease Control, discourages gatherings of more than 50 people.

Programs offered through county services have been suspended, as of Sunday. This includes recreational activities, indoor/outdoor sports leagues, aquatics classes, instructional courses and group sessions, according to a notice posted on the L.A. County Parks website Sunday.

Beginning Wednesday, senior lunch programs offered through Parks and Recreation will be transitioned into a frozen meal pick-up program until further notice.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the LA County Department of Public Health has confirmed 50 new cases in LA County, bringing the total number of positive cases to 144.

“We will continue to assess daily our operations and consult with Public Health for recommendations and possible further changes,” said LA County Parks director John Wicker, in a news release posted Friday. “We will keep you informed of any necessary changes to our programs. We appreciate your support and understanding as we adapt to this fluid situation.”

