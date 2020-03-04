PHOTO: Solo-vehicle crash results in no injuries

California Highway Patrol officers respond to a solo-vehicle that crashed into a fence on Sierra Highway just past Vasquez Canyon Road on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal
California Highway Patrol officers respond to a solo-vehicle that crashed into a fence on Sierra Highway just past Vasquez Canyon Road on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

California Highway Patrol officers respond to a solo-vehicle that crashed into a fence on Sierra Highway just past Vasquez Canyon Road on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Advertisement

Gilbert Bernal

Gilbert Bernal

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS