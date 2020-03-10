Possible runoff election for district attorney

Unofficial votes counted as of Tuesday afternoon show that incumbent District Attorney Jackie Lacey has fallen below the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold, which would result in a runoff election in November against the second-highest vote-getter. Courtesy.

“March 27 is when we are scheduled to certify election results,” said Mike Sanchez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office. “If there is not a majority (50% plus one vote), the top two will run in a runoff election in the general election.” 

Preliminary results released March 4 had her polling at 50.69% of the vote, which would have avoided a November race. 

Since then, opponent George Gascón has gained approximately 123,876 additional votes, which has lowered Lacey’s percent of votes to 49.94%.

At this time, Sanchez cannot confirm whether there will be a runoff election since final vote counts are not certified until March 27.

