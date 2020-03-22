Power outage affects hundreds in Stevenson Ranch

A power outage was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area Sunday afternoon.

The outage was reported around 12:20 p.m. and was affecting 770 residents as of approximately 12:45 p.m., according to Southern California Edison’s outage map.

Edison is currently analyzing the problem and expects restoration to most of those affected by 1:30 p.m., per the site.

As of 1:40 p.m., power had been restored to all but 10 customers, as crews worked to complete repairs.

To view current outages, visit sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.