Real estate deemed essential business

During a clarification of essential services Saturday, real estate was deemed essential through the coronavirus health crisis, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Even so, all real estate licensees should take into account the health and safety of their clients and fellow licensees by following public health protocols for protecting against the spread of COVID-19 put out by the Centers for Disease Control as well as state and local mandates, according to a news release issued by the California Association of Realtors.

This includes maintaining a safe social distance of at least six feet, disinfecting frequently touched objects, washing hands for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough and avoiding touching your face or surfaces.

During the current health crisis, the CAR advises no open houses be held, and showings be done virtually whenever possible.

