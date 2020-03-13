Reports of an aircraft crash in Newhall

Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to a report of an aircraft crash in Newhall Friday afternoon.

“Plane crash over a landfill, but there are currently no eyes on the plane,” according to fire spokesperson Marvin Lim.

The crash was reported near northbound Interstate 5 and Weldon Canyon, according to fire Public Information Officer Sean Ferguson.

“We’re still trying to locate the plane,” Lim said at 3:30 p.m..

Fire initially received the call at 2:55 p.m., according to Lim.