Reports of an aircraft crash in Newhall

Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to a report of an aircraft crash in Newhall Friday afternoon. 

“Plane crash over a landfill, but there are currently no eyes on the plane,” according to fire spokesperson Marvin Lim. 

The crash was reported near northbound Interstate 5 and Weldon Canyon, according to fire Public Information Officer Sean Ferguson.

“We’re still trying to locate the plane,” Lim said at 3:30 p.m..

Fire initially received the call at 2:55 p.m., according to Lim.

