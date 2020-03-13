School closures in Santa Clarita

Following the Los Angeles Unified School District’s decision to close their doors Friday morning, local districts have begun to follow suit by temporarily closing their campuses and transitioning to online learning to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

William S. Hart Union High School District

William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that it will be closing all schools starting this Monday, March 16, according to a message on the Hart website published Friday.

“This message is to inform you that the Hart District – in concert with our elementary school district partners — will be closing all schools starting Monday, March 16, and extending for a period of three weeks,” the message said. “On-campus classes will resume after spring break Monday, April 13, 2020.”

Saugus Union School District

The Saugus Union School District board is expected to make an announcement at a public meeting beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Sulphur Springs Union School District

Sulphur Springs Union School District officials have announced, in an email to parents, that schools within the district will begin to close this Monday.

“In coordination with the William S. Hart Union High School District, and our neighboring four elementary school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley, all schools will be closed for students from March 16th through April 3rd. Spring break will be held from April 6th through April 10th,” the message said.

In a statement posted to Facebook, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, Colleen Hawkins, announced that school closures will be in effect starting Monday.

Closures will extend for a period of three weeks, Hawkins added.

Services provided today will remain in place until the end of the day. More updates will be released as the information becomes available.

Newhall School District

Newhall School District board member, Brian Walters, confirmed that schools, in the NSD, will begin closing starting Monday.

Castaic Union School District

A notification posted on the Castaic Union School District website states that all schools will be closed for a period of three weeks.

“Please expect additional details in the next several hours,” the notification added.

Santa Clarita Valley Chinese School

For the past two weeks, the Santa Clarita Valley Chinese School has fully transitioned its curriculum to online learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We actually moved online two weeks ago,” said ​Jinghong Li, director of SCVCS. “We were the first ones to move online.”

Trinity Classical Academy

Trinity Classical Academy is organizing a plan set in place following LAUSD’s decision to close their schools.

Initially, Trinity planned to remain open until Wednesday, but school officials are now discussing a new plan in light of the first COVID-19 case confirmed in Santa Clarita Friday morning at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to school co-founder Liz Caddow.

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School

SCVi, an iLEAD school in Santa Clarita, has decided to close all TK-12 school and preschool programs and transition to online learning, beginning Monday.



“Our leadership team members have finalized a plan to continue offering educational opportunities to our learners over the coming weeks,” said iLEAD co-founder, Dawn Evenson, in a news release sent to parents on Friday. “As we discussed in a recent e-mail, our site-based schools have moved classes and programs to virtual/online platforms. We have loaded and updated class rosters, and your class facilitators will be reaching out to you to familiarize you and your learners with the virtual learning and online platform.”

The release reminds parents and students to check their email for further updates.

