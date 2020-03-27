SCV Child & Family Center remains open to help

While business statewide is being reduced to “essential services,” Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center officials want residents to know they’re still open to provide help and support locally.



“The Child & Family Center is committed to providing quality care and services to our clients during this incredibly stressful and concerning time,” said Joan Aschoff, CEO of the Child & Family Center, in a recent statement. “As an essential-service provider, we remain open and operational providing services to our Medi-Cal and uninsured and underinsured children, families and individuals. We are open and here to help.”

The center provides mental health, crisis, substance use and domestic violence services, and

“the safety of our clients and staff remains our priority in delivering services to those in need,” the statement continued.

The current hours of operation for the center for clinical services are as follows: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All services are by appointment only, with the majority of services provided by phone or through an audio/visual platform for telehealth.

“We are continuing our substance use and domestic violence groups, but limiting to no more than 10 participants, allowing for social distancing and all safety precautions,” officials noted in the statement. All other groups on campus have been postponed at this time.

For help or information, contact Child & Family Center’s main phone line: 661-259-9439. Domestic Violence: 661-259-8175. Substance Use Program: 661-481-2801

For a list of local resources, visit https://childfamilycenter.org.

