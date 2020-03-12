SCV law enforcement, first responders deal with coronavirus threat

While no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported in Santa Clarita, local law enforcement officials and first responders are taking steps to mitigate potential exposure.

Following a press conference held by Los Angeles County officials, including Sheriff Alex Villaneuva, that laid out the new protocols agencies and organizations are advised to follow, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station sent out a statement saying they would limit public access to the station’s lobby.

“To protect the health of the public and our personnel, and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, we are limiting the access to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station lobby unless you are experiencing an emergent situation, for the remainder of the month of March,” read the statement.

The restricted access does not apply to child-custody exchanges, individuals who are required to check in regularly with law enforcement or situations in which deputies would need to immediately respond to protect life, safety or property, the statement said.

Those wishing to call 9-1-1, file a report or have general law enforcement questions may still either call the station at 661-255-1121 or 9-1-1.

“9-1-1 should be used for emergencies only,” said the statement. “If you are experiencing respiratory illness, please notify us when you make the call. This will allow our first responders to take any needed safety precautions prior to our arrival.”

This policy of detailing possible COVID-19 infection to operators is consistent with the policies outlined Thursday morning by Villaneuva, who said the policy moving forward would be to “screen information by asking basic questions to assess risk of COVID-19 exposure to responding personnel.”

Villaneuva said the Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Center would be fully staffed in order to respond to emergent issues that arise.

“The goal here is to protect the public (and emergency) personnel, while providing emergency law enforcement services,” said Villaneuva. “This is intended to keep the same level of service by planning the deployment of resources as we move through this situation.”