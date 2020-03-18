SCV Water suspends all late fees, service shut-offs through June

SCV Water officials have said water services will continue, but will also suspend all late fees and service shut-offs through June 30.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials laid out a number of new policies they would be enacting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to suspending all late fees and service shutoffs, citing the need to protect residents who are struggling financially, officials said they are closing SCV Water’s customer care lobbies through April 3.

“People have other things to worry about right now,” said Kathie Martin, public information officer for SCV Water. “We know that people are under economic or financial stress because they might not get a steady paycheck themselves because their businesses have been closed down.”

Customers were encouraged to use online and telephone payment options to pay your water bill and external drop-boxes available at each Customer Care location, available 24/7, officials said.

SCV Water plans to hold their board and committee meetings, meetings that are open to the public, through teleconference. Instructions on how the public can join these meetings are at the top of each board agenda, officials said.

All upcoming SCV Water events, including the March and April gardening classes and annual open house in May have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

SCV Water also told residents that COVID-19 has no impact on the quality or supply of tap water.

“The virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies, but also the regulations we operate under require treatment that removes bacteria and viruses from water,” Martin said.

Water service is expected to continue and meet all state and federal drinking water standards, officials said.

For more information about SCV Water’s response to COVID-19, visit https://yourscvwater.com/covid-19-coronavirus/.