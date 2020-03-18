Soroptimist International Gentlemen for a Cause

Winners of Soroptimist International of Valencia’s 10th annual Gentlemen for a Cause fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery stand on stage after competing in various events, including a trivia night, cornhole tournament and Jenga competition. Proceeds from the event fund the educational grant for Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It program for local young women and teens.  Courtesy photo

Winners of Soroptimist International of Valencia’s 10th annual Gentlemen for a Cause fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery stand on stage after competing in various events, including a trivia night, cornhole tournament and Jenga competition. Proceeds from the event fund the educational grant for Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It program for local young women and teens.  Courtesy photo

Contestants compete in a Jenga competition during the fundraiser. Courtesy photo 

Advertisement

Melody Wilson

Melody Wilson

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS