Stolen car recovered in Canyon Country

Deputies recovered a red Honda CR-V after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle that appeared to be abandoned on Zev Dr. near Jakes Way in Canyon Country, Wednesday March 4, 2020.Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

A stolen car was retrieved in Canyon Country Wednesday morning, after being stolen outside of the Santa Clarita Valley. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies initially received the call at 8:56 a.m., according to Robert Gonzalez, a watch sergeant at the station. 

“It wasn’t stolen in our area,” Gonzalez said. “It was stolen in the Los Angeles Police Department’s area.” 

After deputies set up a recovery attempt on Sandy Drive and Zev Drive, they were able to retrieve the stolen vehicle, which had been abandoned. 

“No one is in custody,” said Gonzalez, adding that the incident is still under investigation.

