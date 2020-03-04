Stolen car recovered in Canyon Country

A stolen car was retrieved in Canyon Country Wednesday morning, after being stolen outside of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies initially received the call at 8:56 a.m., according to Robert Gonzalez, a watch sergeant at the station.

“It wasn’t stolen in our area,” Gonzalez said. “It was stolen in the Los Angeles Police Department’s area.”

After deputies set up a recovery attempt on Sandy Drive and Zev Drive, they were able to retrieve the stolen vehicle, which had been abandoned.

“No one is in custody,” said Gonzalez, adding that the incident is still under investigation.