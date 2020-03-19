Superior Court continues shutdown, suspends traffic and infraction hearings

The Los Angeles County Superior Court announced it would be temporarily suspending all infraction hearings, trials, arraignments and appearances for at least 30 days, from March 17 and April 16.

“I am ordering a continuance of all traffic and non-traffic matters countywide through April 16,” Presiding Judge Kevin C Brazile said. “It is imperative that we, the nation’s largest trial court, continue to prioritize time-sensitive and essential functions to serve our most vulnerable as we reorganize and reduce our trial court operations and focus on ways we can slow the spread of COVID-19.”

This action is in addition to the closure of all courtrooms except to process cases presenting time-sensitive issues and essential functions.

“We will continue to operate our court and reorganize our responsibilities based upon balancing public health directives and meeting our statutory and constitutional due process requirements,” Brazile said. “I do not make these decisions lightly.”

People who had both traffic and non-traffic infraction hearings will receive updated notices by mail.

For the latest updates on Coronavirus/COVID-19-related impacts to court operations, visit https://www.lacourt.org/.