Three men arrested on suspicion of stealing $1,500 in clothes

Three men and one male juvenile were arrested Saturday on suspicion they stole more than $1,000 worth of men’s clothing from the Macy’s at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Deputies received a report around 7:20 p.m., of a group of men who entered the department store and stole a “large quantity of men’s clothing and tried to take off,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“They stole approximately $1,500 in merchandise,” said Miller. “As far as the merchandise that they took, it was just lots of men’s jeans, sweaters and polos.”

“But we got a good description of the license plate,” Miller added.

Soon after the initial call went out, deputies were able to locate the suspect’s Mercedes Benz vehicle nearby and conduct a traffic stop.

“Deputies out in the field were able to apprehend them pretty quickly,” said Miller. “It was good work by the loss-prevention officer for being in tune, seeing this happen and they contacted the sheriff’s.”

All four were from Bakersfield, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The three men were booked on suspicion of felonious commercial burglary. The oldest suspect, a 39-year-old with a warrant out for his arrest for kidnapping, was also arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.