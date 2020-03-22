Trump moves to make FEMA resources available for California

President Donald Trump moved Sunday to make additional federal resources available to California, according to White House officials.

FEMA announced federal emergency aid is available for California to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic beginning on Jan. 20.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 in the state of California. The federal cost share is 75%.

Robert J. Fenton has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Fenton said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

