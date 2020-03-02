Woman suspected of attacking husband with sword booked on felony charge

A woman who allegedly attacked her husband with a sword Friday was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Over email on Monday, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said April Gonzales-McAdoo, 46, is believed to have attacked her husband in their Newhall home located on the 21300 block of Alder Drive.

“The caller stated that the suspect was allegedly trying to stab the victim (her husband) ‘with a samurai sword,’” Miller said.

A deputy walks out with the sword allegedly used in the suspected assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A response from law enforcement personnel was initiated, with a number of deputies driving into the apartment complex to investigate.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they arrested Gonzales-McAdoo on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, Miller said.

The victim eventually declined medical treatment.

Deputies on the scene could be seen bringing out the sword as they loaded Gonzales-McAdoo into the back of a sheriff’s vehicle to be taken and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

She was released on bond Sunday afternoon. She is scheduled to appear in the North Valley Municipal Court on March 26.