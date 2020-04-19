Airbnb dispute leads to one in custody for alleged grand theft

A dispute between an Airbnb host and occupant led to an arrest after the tenant allegedly stole items from a Canyon Country home Sunday afternoon.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a disturbance at the home, near the intersection of Shangri-La Drive and El Dorado Court, around 12:15 p.m., according to Lt. James Royal.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies detain a suspect and search a black pickup truck following reports of dispute with an Airbnb host and tenant. April 19, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

After investigating, deputies found that the tenant had allegedly taken items from the home before leaving, Royal said.

While the tenant was away, the homeowner allegedly discovered the items were missing and confronted the tenant over the phone, breaking the lease, Royal added.

The tenant then allegedly decided to bring the stolen goods back to the home, but upon entering, realized the owner was there, which is when an argument ensued.

Because the tenant still had the stolen goods in her possession, she was taken into custody, Royal said.

While deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle, they found unrelated stolen items, such as credit cards, Royal added.

The woman was then arrested on suspicion of grand theft, which involves more than $950 in value, and identity theft, Royal said.

