COC announces 2 additional COVID diagnoses

Two more members of the College of the Canyons community were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a statement emailed by the college just after 10 p.m. Monday.

The diagnoses represent the second and third cases connected to the college.

The release did not identify which COC campus the people were involved in, or whether they were students, faculty, administration or support staff.

“In the most recent cases, the individuals were last on campus on March 13, and March 25, respectively,” the notice stated.

The college has notified all employees and students about the confirmed cases, and will be coordinating with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

The county Public Health Department will notify those individuals who they determine were in direct contact with the affected individual of their possible exposure and recommended care management. The physical areas of the campus through which the individuals passed are part of the college’s regular cleaning regimen, and will undergo additional disinfection.

All COC classes and support services have been operating in remote formats since March 20, and will continue in those formats through the end of the spring semester, June 5. The college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses remain closed to the general public.

COC will continue to follow the direction of the county Public Health Department, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the notice said.

