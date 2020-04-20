COC makes second donation to Henry Mayo

College of the Canyons classified staff members made their second delivery to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, providing the emergency room staff with lunch with some help from community donors.

A GoFundMe originally created with a goal of $1,500 to cover the cost of meals for Easter Sunday ended up raising more than double that, allowing COC classified staff, faculty, administrators and board of trustees members to make multiple donations with the funds.

College of the Canyons staff members Cynthia Madia, right, and Gayle Freund, left, deliver donated food to Henry Mayo Hospital in Newhall Monday morning. April 20, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Cynthia Madia, the campaign’s organizer and an administrative assistant for Career Services and Cooperative Work Experience Education at COC, began fundraising simply as a small-scale leadership project for the National Society of Leadership and Success.

“At the same time, we had found out someone very close to us was positive (for COVID-19) and was in the hospital, so it was like this combination of feeling panic, worry and really just wanting to do something,” Madia said. “Then, once word got out on campus, people started donating … It turned out to be way better than I could have ever expected.”

This time, Madia partnered with Gyromania to prepare 50 meals for health care workers.

“The hospital was so gracious that we are so happy that we can provide another round of meals for our local healthcare workers,” Madia added.

While the GoFundMe remains open, the overwhelming response in donations so far is expected to allow for one more meal delivery in the near future, Madia added.

