Deputies detain one following suspected burglary

Deputies detained a single suspect after reports of a burglary in Saugus on Thursday.
At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to Bidwell Lane.
Sgt. Erik Jepson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed the call regarded a burglary and that a file number had been pulled in relation to it, meaning that deputies were investigating the matter.
On the scene, it appeared that the burglary had occurred in a residence on the street.
Jepson said few details were available at the time of this article’s publication, stating the situation was still unfolding.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
