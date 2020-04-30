Deputies detain one following suspected burglary

Deputies detained a single suspect after reports of a burglary in Saugus on Thursday.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to Bidwell Lane.

A deputy loads a suspect into a vehicle following a suspected burglary on Thursday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Sgt. Erik Jepson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed the call regarded a burglary and that a file number had been pulled in relation to it, meaning that deputies were investigating the matter.

On the scene, it appeared that the burglary had occurred in a residence on the street.

Jepson said few details were available at the time of this article’s publication, stating the situation was still unfolding.

No injuries were reported at the scene.