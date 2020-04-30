Deputies detain one following suspected burglary

Deputies responding to a reported burglary on Bidwell Lane in Saugus on Thursday. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Deputies detained a single suspect after reports of a burglary in Saugus on Thursday.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to Bidwell Lane.

A deputy loads a suspect into a vehicle following a suspected burglary on Thursday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Sgt. Erik Jepson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed the call regarded a burglary and that a file number had been pulled in relation to it, meaning that deputies were investigating the matter.

On the scene, it appeared that the burglary had occurred in a residence on the street.

Jepson said few details were available at the time of this article’s publication, stating the situation was still unfolding.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Advertisement

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS