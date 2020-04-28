UPDATE: Missing Valencia woman found

A Valencia woman who was reported missing early Tuesday morning has been found, and is in good condition, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.

Gloria Hope Mauldin, 69, was last seen Monday, at her residence on the 26000 block of Alejandro Drive in Valencia, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department announced Mauldin had been found and reunited with her family.

No information was immediately available on where Mauldin was found.

Mauldin was described by deputies as a 5-foot, 1-inch, white woman, with green eyes, short gray hair and last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes.