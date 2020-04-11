Hart District names new directors for ’20-21 school year

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Wednesday that Mariane Doyle has been named as the new director for human resources and equity services.

Doyle is succeeding Greg Lee, who recently announced his retirement after over 40 years in public education.

Doyle will leave her current position as director technical and adult education to assume her new role, and will be replaced by Nadia Cotti.

Doyle has been the technical and education director for the past six years, and has been an educational administrator for the past 13 years. She has previously worked as a school principal and administrator in the Ventura County Office of Education and the Antelope Valley School District, according to a news release distributed by the Hart District on Wednesday, and has also taught as a professor at Morgan State University in Maryland and California State University, Bakersfield.

“Dr. Doyle holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from California State University, Long Beach, and a Ph.D. in educational administration and higher education from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln,” said the district press release. She is also the current president of the CTE Council for the Association of California School Board Administrators.

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to expand my breadth as an educational administrator,” Doyle said in the news release. “My passion for equity will also be capitalized upon in this new role where I can help support the district’s direction of ensuring access and opportunity for every student.”

Cotti, who is stepping into Doyle’s current role as the head of career and technical education, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s in counseling from Loyola Marymount University. She has been with the district since 2005 after she was hired as a counselor at Rio Norte Junior High School.

Cotti transitioned fully into the career and college readiness department as program specialist in 2016, after having worked since 2008 to develop CTE programs both at Rio Norte and throughout the district, according to officials.

““My passion is helping students to find purpose and wellness through career exploration,” Cotti said. “I am looking forward to continuing the work that has been done to build and maintain our robust career technical education programs.”

The transition for both Doyle and Cotti is effective July 1.