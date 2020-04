A head-on traffic collision resulted in at least one person transported to the hospital in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Rockwell Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard, just before 3:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A head-on traffic collision resulted in at least one person transported to the hospital in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

