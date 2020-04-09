Henry Mayo confirms first death of COVID-19 patient

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Thursday they have had at least one death in the hospital due to COVID-19.

“We have had one deceased patient,” said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital.

This is the first recorded COVID-19 death at the hospital since the first case was confirmed by the hospital on March 13. The death was recorded within the past 24 hours, according to officials.

Moody said that due to the hospital’s need to protect the deceased patient’s privacy, they could not immediately respond to questions regarding the patient’s age, residency or if they had underlying conditions.

Moody deferred those questions to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, citing established public health policy and procedure.

As of Thursday afternoon, 382 tests have been administered at the hospital, — 323 are negative and seven are pending.

A total of 60 cases have been diagnosed by the hospital as of Thursday, an increase of two confirmed cases since Wednesday. A total of 17 people are currently hospitalized, Moody said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expected to update its overall numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley, which will include the positive confirmed tests reported by private health care providers, later Thursday afternoon.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the latest available numbers as of the publication of this story, there were 7,530 confirmed cases and 198 virus-related deaths countywide, and 153 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.