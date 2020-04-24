Investigation continues after one man is shot in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating reports of man who was shot in Canyon Country early Friday morning.

Their response started at around 3:25 a.m., when deputies received a report of a man yelling for help near the 27900 block of Solamint Road, according to Lt. Eric Lasko.

“The informant stated that they heard gunshots and yelling for help. Deputies found that one male adult suffered a gunshot wound to their leg and the person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital,” said Lasko.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene, where one man was transported for a gunshot wound, confirmed spokesman Marvin Lim.

As of late Friday morning, there were no suspects and no suspect information, said Lasko.



Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.