J-Team arrests three on suspicion of firearm charges

During a crime-suppression operation Tuesday night, sheriff’s J-Team deputies arrested three men in Newhall on suspicion of carrying a concealed loaded firearm in public and having stolen a vehicle.

According to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the deputies of the Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, were conducting a patrol check on the 23600 block of Meadowridge Avenue when they came across three men.

“They saw three adult males that acted very suspicious, where one of them saw the deputies coming and immediately were trying to get out of sight,” said Miller.

Deputies made contact with the individuals, reportedly found a loaded firearm in the vicinity, and detained the three men.

One 18-year-old from North Hollywood and two 20-year-olds from Newhall were transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The 18-year-old was arrested on felony suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, auto theft and possession of a large-capacity magazine. The 20-year-old suspects were arrested on suspicion of narcotics charges and suspected possession of a billy club.